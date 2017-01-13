BETHLEHEM - Daniel Buford Meeks, Jr., 33, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2017.
Daniel served in the United States Army. He loved music, writing and his family.
Survivors include his wife, Emily Meeks; father, Daniel B. Meeks Sr. and wife Reina Meeks; mother, Janet Meeks; sons, Kaden Allen Meeks and Logan Emerson Meeks; brother, Justin Meeks and Michelle Smith; and sisters, Jenny Stephens and husband Robby, Dora Bryant and husband Andrew.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 14, at the Church at Winder, 546 Treadwell Road, Bethlehem, GA, 30620 with the Rev. Andrew Bryant and Pastor Joe Price officiating.
Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
Daniel Meeks Jr. (01-10-17)
