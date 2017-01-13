Editor’s Note:
Mike Woods of Colbert died last week at 65. He was the Georgia Bulldogs’ most recognizable fan, known for keeping his father’s tradition alive with a Bulldog painted on top of his head. Here is a reprint of the feature we ran on Woods in our Sept. 20, 2007 issue. Mike and Dianne Woods let me stand on their kitchen countertop to get this picture of her painting his head.
(From Sept. 20, 2007 issue) — Mike Woods pushed peanuts faster than anybody in Sanford Stadium in the late 1950s.
“Mr. Ingram was our peanut manager and he used to tell me, ‘Mike, you’re the best peanut boy I got,’” said Woods.
But the 6-year-old wasn’t exactly interested in boosting the bottom line for UGA concession management. No, he had other things on his mind.
“When we sold out, we got to sit down and watch the rest of the ball game,” he said.
As the years have passed, the love of everything Dawg has only intensified for the retired industrial cleaning supply salesman.
Walk into the Brush Creek Road home of Mike and Dianne Woods and you’ll be greeted by a friendly niece of Georgia’s current mascot, UGA VI. Magnolia Sugar Woods, or “Maggie,” is the offspring of “Sugar,” the sister of UGA VI.
But the actual Bulldog in the Woods home isn’t the most famous dog in the house. No, that would be the painted canine atop Mike’s head.
“Everybody in Ingles wants to look at it,” said Woods, also known as “Big Dawg.” “I’ve been stopped by people in Ingles who’ve gone to buy a camera to get a picture made with me.”
But the Bulldog art is recognized far beyond Madison County. Last year, Woods was named the top fan in the Southeast. He won the “Super Fan” award from Lincoln Financial Sports and Aaron’s. The trophy now sits on a mantel in Woods’ living room next to a large photo of his father, Lonnie Woods, who is pictured with a Bulldog on top of his head.
“I won it (the Super Fan Award) for him (my dad),” said Woods.
The late Lonnie Woods, who passed away in 1987, drove a student bus at the University of Georgia and also served as the bus driver for Erk Russell’s famed defensive squads.
“Erk talked him into driving the bus for him and the defensive team,” said Woods. “And as he was driving the bus, the players just kept on. ‘Mr. Woods, Mr. Woods, when you gonna’ shave your head and paint a Bulldog up there?’ Cause Erk had the bald head and him and my dad were good friends. And when they went to the Sugar Bowl in 1980, he painted his head for the first time.”
Dianne Woods recently shoved a blank tape into the VCR as ESPN Classics replayed the famed Georgia Sugar Bowl win over Notre Dame. Just as she hit record, the face (and painted head) of Lonnie Woods appeared.
“Oh, I wouldn’t take nothing in the world for it,” said Woods of the tape. “They held it on him and they said, ‘This man here has taken the Bulldogs all the way across the nation with that head.’ They just held it on him and said that. And boy, when they did, it tore me up.”
The late Woods, who was a tall man at 6’5,” used to travel to Athens on Fridays before games and have an art student, Bettie Miller, paint his head.
“Make him mean,” he’d tell her.
After his father passed, Mike Woods kept attending Georgia games and sitting in the same seats in the end zone, finally deciding to carry on his father’s painted-head tradition in 1990 or 1991.
“I’m sitting where my daddy was sitting,” said Woods, who served a term as a Madison County commissioner in the late 80s and early 90s. “And everybody around there kept saying, ‘Mike you got to keep it going.’ So, I decided to try it. My daddy was a coat and tie man. He wore a red coat and a black tie. I didn’t want to do anything to hurt what he had done. That’s why I went to the overalls. And I started putting patches on them.”
The overalls look like a stock car, with all the names and logos.
“The university has given me patches; the Red Coat Band has given me a patch,” said Woods. “I got patches from everywhere. I got some patches from a guy we sit at Florida with. He works at Lockheed. And I’m getting ready to put them on my Florida overalls. I got about five different pairs of overalls.”
Like his father, Woods initially had an art student paint his head. But in Jacksonville about 10 years ago, his wife, Dianne, proved quite capable of crafting a mean Bulldog on his scalp canvas, too.
“She (the art student) was going to go with us to the Florida game and at the last minute, she couldn’t go,” said Woods. “And I already had the paints packed. And we were sitting down there at the game and I had been drinking them Florida Coca Colas and she said, ‘let me paint that head’ and I looked over at her and I said ‘Dianne, you ain’t never painted nothing in your life and you’re going to paint that Bulldog?’ And she said ‘I can paint that Bulldog.’ And about that time, the Florida Coca Colas kicked in and I said, ‘paint it.’”
Dianne told her husband to “keep your mouth shut.” And about two hours later, Woods checked out the art in his truck mirror.
“I liked to have passed out,” said Woods, an Athens High and Athens Tech graduate. “I couldn’t believe what she done. In 20 something years, I’d never seen her paint nothing. And then to paint that?”
Dianne said she hasn’t had any formal training.
“Oh, I’m not an artist,” said the retired UGA computer programmer. “I had never done any painting before. In middle school I took an art class.”
Now, Dianne has the routine down to about 30 minutes.
“I start with a base,” she said. “I have to put two coats of the white cause you can see through it. I go up and start on the hat, then I’ll move down and let it dry a little bit. I kind of move around to let things dry. Sometimes we use the hairdryer and we can get it done faster.”
Dianne doesn’t always travel to away games with her husband. That means she’ll paint his head, then he’ll hit the road, with the paint remaining on his head for three or four days.
“When we go to an away game, we’ll leave on Thursday and then by Sunday it’s looking pretty rough,” said Woods.
Woods isn’t the lone Madison County man who sports the head paint on UGA football Saturdays. “Big Dawg” talked his buddy, Charlie O’Kelley into painting a “G” on top of his head. Now, he refers to O’Kelley as “Mini G.”
“I talked him into shaving his head,” said Woods. “He’s got a thick head of black hair and I cut right down the middle and my shaver just quit working and he was about to die. He said ‘Man you can’t leave me like this. You can’t leave me like this.’ He was about to go crazy. I kept fooling with it. And it finally started working. He’s been shaving his head ever since. He puts a G on and we go to all the games together.”
Since he’s retired, Woods has made an effort to attend every UGA sports event he can.
“It’s not only Georgia football,” he said. “I go to Georgia baseball. I go to Georgia gymnastics. I go to Georgia basketball. I’m trying to hit every sport at Georgia. Georgia tennis. I want to go to volleyball, swimming and girls’ softball.”
Dianne said her husband’s presence is now somewhat expected.
“A lot of coaches will call and ask him to try to make some of the games,” she said. “They look forward to seeing him there.”
“Big Dawg” says he has no plans to retire from being “Big Dawg.” But the couple has three children, including two boys. And there’s been talk that the Bulldog head-painting tradition may extend to a third generation.
“They talk about keeping that tradition going,” said Woods.
Of course, in the meantime, Woods may be done selling peanuts in Sanford Stadium.
But “Big Dawg” keeps barking.
