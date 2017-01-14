Developers seek to expand Jefferson neighborhood

Developers wish to add a second phase to Jefferson’s Mallard Landing, more than tripling the size of that development.
Representatives from Citation Land 1, LLC, asked the Jefferson City Council at its Monday meeting to amend the conditions for a planned community development to allow for the second phase, adding 275 lots to the neighborhood located along Old Swimming Pool Road.
Phase I has 120 lots.
The council will vote on the issue on Jan. 23.
One of the lingering questions is the structuring of a homeowners association (HOA) for the two-phase subdivision. Developers want the option of each phase maintaining a separate HOA, though councilman Mark Mobley was concerned conflicts may arise over amenity use between residents of the two phases under that arrangement.
“My concern as a city councilman is if we have two separate communities within the same space, that there’s going to be a lot of issues with who can use what amenity,” Mobley said.
Mobley asked Jeff Mahaffey, representing Citation Land 1, to add a condition that all amenities would be available to Mallard’s Landing residents in both phases should two HOAs be implemented.
