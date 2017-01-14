One streak had to end – and it wasn’t going to be Jefferson’s.
In a historic state dual finals pairing in Macon, the Dragon wrestling team put its string of 15 consecutive state dual championships on the line against Gilmer County, winners of seven straight dual titles, and emerged a 35-28 winner for the Class AAAA title.
Jefferson has now won 16 consecutive state dual crowns, and the Dragon wrestlers were excited to deliver this latest one.
“I remember walking in (the Macon Coliseum), and the first thing we put on Snap Chat was ‘Sweet 16,’” said junior Dawson Bates. “It sounds pretty good.”
Gilmer County, the defending Class AAAA champs, claimed wins in the two lowest weight classes to start the finals match. But Jarrad Blackburn (120), Ian Statia (126), Bates (132), Cole Potts (138), Coy Strong (145), Hunter Allen (160) and Mason Corbett (170) all reeled off wins for Jefferson before Caleb Little clinched the title with a pin in the 182-pound match.
“We knew it was going to be a barn-burner,” coach Doug Thurmond said. “I mean it was going to be a barn-burner ... They boys knew it. We knew it.”
The Dragons have now won a state title in four different classifications (Classes 1-4A.)
Jefferson’s 16th consecutive duals title means the Dragons have won a dual championship every year since the event was instated by the GHSA in 2002.
It’s a run that makes Thurmond stop and reflect.
“It started in 2002,” he said. “It’s still here. My gosh. Back in 2002, would I have ever even imagined (this)? I had not even an inkling. But God bless, I’m so proud of these boys.”
The Dragons, who were actually the No. 2 seed in this tournament, had little trouble getting to the finals.
Jefferson opened with a 79-0 win over Northside Columbus on Thursday and followed with victories over Marist (57-18) and Woodward Academy (50-16) on Friday, setting up the highly-anticipated clash with Gilmer County.
