THOMPSON: Obama era was rife with division

As President Barack Obama’s time in the White House draws to an end, postmortems on his presidency are being published and much is being written about what his ultimate legacy will be.
Obama is the fourth president of my lifetime, but even considering those 40 from before I was born, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more divisive one who elicited as wide a range of reactions. Descriptions of him have ranged from saint to the devil incarnate and a mountain of other characterizations in between that I’ve heard lately and throughout the last eight years.
If someone tries to tell you a president is one of the best ever or one of the worst ever, you have to take it with a grain of salt. The actions of a president and their impact on the country and the entire world aren’t always realized instantaneously. In many cases it takes decades to fully grasp the effects of any particular administration’s decision-making and policies.
But one immediate result of the Obama era, not by any stretch entirely his fault, has been the alarming increase in hyper-partisanship.
I’m not sure if it’s been this way for every president, but I would imagine there’s been a moment before their election that people could point to and say he or she will be president one day.
For Obama, that moment for me was his keynote speech at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston when the then state senator from Illinois made an appeal for a post-partisan America.
“Now even as we speak, there are those who are preparing to divide us — the spin masters, the negative ad peddlers who embrace the politics of ‘anything goes,’” Obama said toward the end of the speech. “Well, I say to them tonight, there is not a liberal America and a conservative America — there is the United States of America. There is not a Black America and a White America and Latino America and Asian America — there’s the United States of America.
“…We are one people, all of us pledging allegiance to the stars and stripes, all of us defending the United States of America. In the end, that’s what this election is about. Do we participate in a politics of cynicism or do we participate in a politics of hope?”
It was music to the ears of many people from the man who has proven himself as the greatest political orator in a generation.
While I have never given a full, ringing endorsement of Obama (I don’t for any politician), I didn’t doubt his sincerity when he campaigned on a “promise of hope” in 2008 and was willing to hope he could take us to a better place as a country. But eight years later, speaking personally, I mostly feel conflicted and disappointed.
Political cynicism has never really been higher at any point in our history as compromise has become a dirty, loathsome word and our leaders are barely able to have frank, honest discussions about the issues we face without them being coated in partisan talking points.
Things were bad at times during previous administrations, but the finger pointing in Washington has escalated to an all-time high.
It has either been Obama’s arrogant executive overreach (there are examples) or an uncooperative Congress hell-bent on obstruction (there are examples).
The battle that probably epitomizes this the most is the one over the Affordable Care Act, the president’s signature health care reform law that seems destined for gradual dissolution as Republicans have strengthened their grip on both houses of Congress and taken back the White House.
The law had good intentions behind it, but has been far from perfect.
More than 20 million of the poorest Americans are now insured when they otherwise wouldn’t have been under the old dysfunctional system. People with pre-existing conditions can also no longer be booted off plans by insurance companies.
But the law has not been very kind to small businesses, either, and has also done little to contain rising health care costs. My premiums continue to go through the roof as I also have to swallow higher co-pays and deductibles.
Oh well. I didn’t need that paycheck anyway.
The negative aspects undoubtedly played a role in Donald Trump’s victory in November. Trump campaigned on repealing and replacing Obamacare, even if it meant enacting executive measures from day one of his administration to ensure its demise. He has since been a little more restrained with his rhetoric, but the looming fight is sure to be ugly and petty.
Since the law went into effect, Republicans have vowed to repeal and replace it, but no real alternative plan has made its way to the forefront.
That doesn’t change the fact that many in the majority party would rather do away with it sooner than later — as in within the next two years. Doing so, without a concrete replacement plan and a way to ensure that millions of people aren’t left out in the cold, would be highly irresponsible and hypocritical for a party that (rightly) criticized the other side for rushing and ramming the law through in the first place.
But such is the nature of today’s political climate.
I would love to say that Obama’s stated vision of an environment where the politics of hope triumph over the politics of cynicism could come true.
But while Trump’s presidency will likely shake up the political party system to some degree, it’s not likely to affect the factionalism George Washington warned about in his farewell address in a positive way.
Instead my current line of thinking lies closer to Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who was interviewed on MSNBC this week about the future of Obamacare and gave a very pointed critique of the state of Washington.
“I’ve been here for six years,” Manchin said.
“We haven’t fixed very many things, and anyone who has trust or belief that we will fix it (is) living in fantasy land.”
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
