Two homes destroyed by fire

Two homes were destroyed by fire in Madison County on Jan. 8.
A singlewide mobile home on Garnett Ward Road was destroyed by fire. Hull and Neese-Sanford fire departments responded. The Red Cross was called to assist three adults living in the home. No one was injured.
A doublewide mobile home on Cowart Toole Road was destroyed by fire. Ila and Neese-Sanford fire departments responded. The Red Cross was summoned to assist two men and two women at the home. No one was injured.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•Terroristic threats and acts were reported on Belhaven Lane recently. Deputy Kyle Thomas was dispatched and he spoke with a woman at the scene who said she was having problems with her daughter screaming at her and threatening her. She said this happened after the two came home after eating lunch with neighbors. She said her daughter had also tried to break her arm and that she was trying to harm the animals at the residence. She said her daughter has mental issues and she wanted Thomas to talk to her and try to calm her down. Thomas spoke with the woman, who said she was having a “bad day.” When asked why, she did not give clear answer. Thomas explained to her that she could not threaten her mother and that further incidents would lead to her arrest. The woman told Thomas she would try to “watch TV” or do other things to calm down and not take it out on her mother.
•A suicide threat was reported on Buddy Moore Road last week.
•Deputy Larry MacKay was dispatched to Minish Lake Road last week regarding a domestic dispute. A man reportedly told the female complainant that there would be a “gun fight” if the police were called.
MacKay arrived and found the complainant at the door with a juvenile. They ran to the end of the house and shut off the lights. The woman then returned to the door and MacKay asked her to come to his patrol car. She told him it was she and her 12-year old son who ran to the end of the house. MacKay told her turning off the lights was not a good idea and she needed to tell him where the offender was. She told him that the man had already left before officers arrived. The home was searched and no one else was found at home. The woman told officers that she and the offender had been arguing off and on all afternoon and that he had left before she called 9-1-1. She said the offender was under a lot of stress, had a short fuse and became angry easily. She said that they had gotten into arguments before and he would blow up and then leave as he did this time. When asked about the gun threat, she stated that he had made that threat during a previous argument several weeks before. She was told by deputies that she should leave the home for the night, but declined, saying that the offender would not return that night. She was told that if he did return to call 9-1-1 and leave the line open so that responding officers could be updated while in route to her.
•Criminal damage to property was reported on Minish Lake Road last week. Deputy Adam Arnold went to the scene and made contact with a man who said his fiancé called 9-1-1 the previous night to report a domestic dispute (see previous incident). He said he returned about 8 a.m. that morning and found her packing her belongings to leave. After she left he said he found numerous things damaged inside the home. Inside the first room they entered, he showed Arnold approximately 20 pieces of camouflage clothing he estimated as worth $2,000 that had been cut with a pair of scissors or knife. In the master bedroom a set of electronics under a TV had had their power cables cut with the cords still plugged into electrical outlets. Other damage was also found along with bags of good clothing that had been thrown into a dumpster in the yard. The man was explained the pre-warrant and TPO process.
•Criminal trespass was reported on Alberta Drive last week. Deputy Austin Blake Dean was dispatched Jan. 6 regarding damaged property. A woman there said two men were at her house when they began to argue and fight in the kitchen. She said her kitchen table was broken during the fight. She said she wanted a report done so she could have them pay for it.
