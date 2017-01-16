The Madison County Board of Elections Office has moved from the county government complex to the old business park off Rock Quarry Road, where the Fine Finish and district attorney’s office are located.
The board of elections office was closed Monday through Friday, Jan. 9-13 during the move. The office will re-open at its new location Jan. 16 — 94 Spring Lake Drive, Danielsville.
Those who would like to register to vote or change their information, can obtain a registration form at the Madison County Library or online through www.mcelections.net.
“We will be mailing post cards to all registered voters in the coming weeks,” election officials said.
All early voting as well as the Danielsville precinct (on election day) will be held at this new location.
For more information, call 706-795-6335.
County elections office has moved
