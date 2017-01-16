Mary Tuggle (01-15-17)

COMMERCE - Mary Gary Tuggle, 83, entered into rest Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Mrs. Tuggle was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late William and Cannada Taylor Gary. She was a homemaker and mother to her children. Mrs. Tuggle was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Tuggle; a sister, Darrell LeWallen; and brother, Otis Gary.
Survivors include two sons, Stanley Tuggle and his wife Mickey, Sharpsburg, Mark Tuggle and his wife Jenan, Jefferson; two daughters, Kathy Cook and her husband Bra, Powder Springs, and Kimberly Coleman, Powder Springs; sisters, Lillie Bruce, Homer, Marthy Caudell, Baldwin; two brothers, W.W. (Jr) Gary, Commerce, and Robert Gary, Marietta; 13 grandchildren; two great–grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Mark Tuggle officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Homes, P.O. Box 1000, Stockbridge, Georgia 30281, or to www.georgiasheriffsyouth.org
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
