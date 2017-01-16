ATHENS - Charles David Pearson, Sr., 68, South Jackson Community, entered into rest Thursday, January 12, 2017.
Mr. Pearson was born in Athens, the son of the late Robert D. and Thelma Louise Roberts Pearson and was retired from Bi-Lo Grocery Stores. Mr. Pearson was preceded in death by a daughter, Laura Louise Anderson; sister, Mary Ann Bond; and a brother, Wayne Pearson.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Perry Pearson, Athens; son, Charles David Pearson, Jr., Athens; daughter, Ann Evans; Athens; brothers, James Ray Pearson, Athens, Billy Thomas Pearson, North Carolina; step children, Sheila Jordan, Loganville, and Tony Shepherd, Grovetown; and numerous grand and great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 16, from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home, William Puckett officiating, with burial to follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Athens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Jimmy Nash, Andy Reid, Alex Harley, Tony Shepherd, Charles Pearson, Robert Cotton and Wade Dawson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Foundation of Athens, P.O. Box 49309, Athens, Georgia 30604 or www.cancerfoundationofnega.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Charles Pearson Sr. (01-12-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry