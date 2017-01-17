Billy McCarty (01-15-17)

Billy McCarty, 77, husband of Shirley Logan McCarty for 53 years, died Sunday, January 15, 2017, at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.
Born in Madison County, he was the son of the late Bennie and Montez Herring McCarty. Mr. McCarty served in the Army Reserves and was a lifetime member of Colbert First Baptist Church. He retired from the United States Postal Service. Mr. McCarty enjoyed farming and gardening, was a certified disaster recovery volunteer, and served twice for the Georgia Disaster Group assisting with Hurricane Katrina victims in New Orleans. He was a beloved husband, father and Papa Billy. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Josephine Fowler, Jimmy McCarty, Charles McCarty and Janie Jones.
Survivors include two sons, Brian Benjamin McCarty, Colbert, and William Edward McCarty, Jr. (Kathy), Colbert; grandchildren, William Edward McCarty III (Will) and Anna Katherine McCarty; great-grandson, William Edward McCarty IV (Liam); and four loving sisters, Annie Lee Kile, Mary Ethel Davis, Polly Fowler and Bonnie Parten.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 18, at 2 p.m. at Colbert First Baptist Church with the Rev. Brad Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in the Colbert City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 17, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Colbert First Baptist Church, 65 S. Fifth Street, Colbert, GA 30628.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
