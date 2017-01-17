PENDERGRASS - Billy Marcus Simmons, 57, died Tuesday, January 10, 2017.
Mr. Simmons was born in Gainesville on December 17, 1959. He was a United States Marine and had worked at Peachtree Windows and Doors for many years and most recently with Quik Trip Distribution Center. He was preceded in death by his father, Boyce Simmons.
Survivors in addition to her mother, Alma Adam, Gainesville, include his wife Carmen Irvin Simmons, Pendergrass; two sons, Daniel Lee and Cody James Simmons, both of Pendergrass; two sisters, Robin Chandler and Christie Melendrez; brother, Shane Simmons, all of Gainesville.
A funeral service was held Friday, January 13, in the Little Davenport Chapel. The Rev. David Gravitt officiated.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of NE Georgia, 845 W. Ridge Rd., Gainesville, GA 30501.
Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home, Gainesville, was in charge of arrangements.
Billy Simmons (01-10-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry