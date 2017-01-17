Dumitru Roman (01-16-17)

JEFFERSON - Dumitru Roman, 85, passed away Monday, January 16, 2017.
Mr. Roman was born in Bucharest, Romania, on September 17, 1931, the son of the late Grigore and Lixandrina Roman. He was self-employed in the construction industry.
Survivors include a daughter, Carmen Ivan Shore and her husband Russell, Jefferson; grandchildren, Laura Ivan and Andrea Ivan; and a great-grandchild, Zoey Ivan, all of Jefferson.
Graveside services will be held Friday January 20, at 2 p.m. at Evans Memory Gardens with Pastor Chad Rising officiating. The family will receive friends Friday 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
