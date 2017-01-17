Mary Bianchi (01-15-17)

DANIELSVILLE - Mary Bianchi, 73, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Born in Tallahassee, she was the daughter of the late A.D. Hewett and Mary Moody Hewett. Mrs. Bianchi worked part-time for the Madison County Library, and was a member of Community Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of over 50 years, Cedrick Bianchi; three children, James Bianchi (Lissa), Chrissy Dowdy (Landy) and Sandi Stilwell (Shawn); 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 19, at 2 p.m., at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Danielsville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, January 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Tyler Fletcher, Drake Fletcher, Tyler Stilwell, Allen Bianchi, William Bianchi and Brandon Fagan.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
