Ola Mae Allen (01-15-17)

Ola Mae Barbee Allen celebrated her 94th birthday Sunday, January 15, 2017, at her residence in the Rogers Community of Madison County surrounded by family and friends. Then she went home to celebrate eternally the same afternoon. She had been homebound for 2 ½ months following a fall and brief illness.
She was a member of Rogers Baptist Church, having taught children’s Sunday School classes, sang in the choir, and fixed the communion table for many years. Ola Mae worked at Blue Bell sewing plant and Harmony Grove Mill until 1961. She liked cooking, gardening, and gospel music.
Ola Mae Allen was born in Kannapolis, N.C. on January 15, 1923, the daughter of the late Clarence R. Barbee and Ethel Whitley Barbee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Allen; daughter, Karen Allen; and sister, Verna Castor.
Survivors include Brenda Watkins (Charles) of the Rogers Community; brothers, Earl Barbee of Kannapolis, N.C. and Ray Barbee of Bryant, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.
Heartfelt thanks to the many friends who have reached out with thoughts and prayers. Special thanks to caregivers, Peggy Collins and Lisa Collins during the difficult days of her illness. Your loving care and help will never be forgotten.
Services will be Wednesday, January 18, at 3 p.m. at Rogers Baptist Church, 1890 Rogers Church Rd., Commerce, with the Revs. Daniel Vestal, Carlton Peters and Dugar Strickland officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the services from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Memorials may be made to the Rogers Baptist Church with special note to the Food Bank Fund.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
