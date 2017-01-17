JEFFERSON - Frances Corene Durden Thomas, 100, formerly of Birmingham, entered into rest Sunday, January 15, 2017.
Mrs. Thomas was born in Birmingham, Ala., the daughter of the late Dewitt Clinton Durden and Martha Alma Scott Durden. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson and was retired from Parisians Department Store. Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her husband, Garth Thomas; daughter, Gloria Jean Thomas; son, Raymond Thomas, granddaughter–in-law, Tami Clabo; sisters, Edna Hill, Gladys Richards, Mabel Creel and Martha Townsend; and brothers, Clint, Maury, and Ralph Durden.
Survivors include a daughter, Glenda Clabo and her husband David, Jefferson; seven grandchildren, Allen Clabo, Deborah Clabo, Darien Clabo, Stephanie Vanorden and Mike, Robert Thomas, Jennifer Thomas and Andrew Thomas and Leslie; and six great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. CST Wednesday, January 18, from Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, Ala., with Dr. Keith Warden officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Massey Cancer Center, Medical College of Virginia, P.O. Box 980214, Richmond, Virginia 23298-0214 or www.massey.vcu.edu/
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Frances Thomas (01-15-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry