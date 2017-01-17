WINDER - James “Snooks “ Skinner, 89, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2017.
He was a native of Jefferson. Snooks was a member of Nazareth Baptist Church. He was a veteran of The United States Navy and retired from Barrow County roads and bridges as an equipment operator. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Lily Fields Skinner; his wife of 64 years, Runell Hall Skinner; and a son, Verlin Skinner.
Survivors include two daughters, Joan Cronic (Edward), Bethlehem, and Eva Townsend (Lannie), Winterville; a son, Arthur Lee Skinner (Sandra), Grantville; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Buddy Parish officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Snooks’ Skinner (01-15-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry