Royce Bunn, Sr. (01-16-17)

WINDER - Royce E. Bunn, Sr., 76, of Winder, passed away Monday, January 16, 2017.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Reba Elder Bunn; parents, Richard and Lillian Bunn; and brothers, Charles Edward Bunn and Richard “Sonny” Bunn. A native of Alabama, Mr. Bunn had resided in Winder for most of his life. He was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church and was employed as a welder at Portec Railcar Manufacturing.
Survivors include a son, Royce “Eddie” Bunn, Winder; brother and sister-in-law, Bobby Shelton and Elsie Bunn, Monroe; sister and brother-in-law, Blanch and Kenneth Skelton, Bethlehem; sister-in-law, Juanita Elder Sauls, Winder; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 19, at 11 a.m., from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Rodney Queen and Les Vinluan officiating. Interment will be in Bethabra Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
