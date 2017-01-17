Margie Crawford (01-16-17)

NICHOLSON - Margie Crawford, 88, died Monday, January 16, 2017, at Athens Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Crawford was born in Maysville, the daughter of the late Luther and Decie Dixon Hudson. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was a homemaker.

Survivors include her husband, Bobby Crawford, Nicholson; children, Ruth Doyle, Sylvania, Dwayne Campbell, Statham, Danny Campbell, Hull, Beverly Yarbrough, Bogard, Will Campbell, Hull, Teresa Abbott, Hull and Keith Crawford, Nicholson; 15 grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 19, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Marty Smith, Mike Stowers and Larry Dyer officiating. Interment will follow in Howington Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, January 18, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
