Raymond Shapland (01-16-17)

COMMERCE - Raymond F. Shapland, 85, entered into rest Monday, January 16, 2017.
Mr. Shapland was born in Dwight, Ill., the son of the late Richard F. and Edith Alean Hamilton Shapland. Mr. Shapland was a retired Warrant Officer with the United States Army and later retired from the Jackson County Government. Mr. Shapland was a member of St. Catherine’s Laboure Catholic Church in Jefferson, the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion and the VFW. He was preceded in death by brothers, Richard and William Shapland; and sisters, Anne Shapland and Edith Swager.
Survivors include wife, Roswitha D. Gerke Shapland, Commerce; daughter, Bettina Ginn, Nicholson; sons, Daniel Shapland and his wife Cindy, Jefferson, and Patrick Shapland and his wife Andrea, Commerce; sister, Marjorie Shuemaker and her husband John, Neoga, Ill.; brothers, Vernon Shapland and his wife Veronica, Melvin, Ill., and Ron Shapland and his wife Diane of Cullom, Ill.; 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 21, at 10 a.m. in the St. Catherine’s Laboure Catholic Church in Jefferson. The Celebrant will be Father Vincent Sullivan and the gentleman honored as pallbearers are Brandon Smallwood, Nicolas Shapland, T.J. Pethel, Martin Eckles, Zack Rivard, Samuel Shapland, Karl Swager and Adam Shapland. The visitation will be held on Thursday, January 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the American Legion Post Albert Gordon #56, 309 Lee Street, Jefferson, GA 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
