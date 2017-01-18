Green light given for subdivision on McCannon Morris Road

An 80-home subdivision was given the thumbs up on McCannon Morris Road Jan. 9.
County commissioners voted 5-0 in favor of a request by Hoyt Morris, represented by Site Enhancement Inc., to rezone 81.59 acres from A-1 to R-1 for a subdivision of up to 80 lots.
Developer Adam Swann said the homes will all be stick-built with a 1,600-square-foot minimum. He said the number of lots will likely be reduced during the planning process, but 80 represents the maximum number of lots. A water line will be run about a mile from Hwy. 72 to the development.
“We feel this is a good opportunity and a good area for growth,” said Swann.
Six people spoke in opposition to the proposal Monday, citing concerns about more traffic at a dangerous intersection of Hwy. 72 and McCannon Morris Road, about their fears of contamination of neighboring well water from septic tanks at the development, about potential reductions in land values and about possible increases in crime.
Neighboring resident Steve Bates said that each house will be about two vehicles, bringing about 150 more vehicles to the intersection each day, which he said is very dangerous. He said he has spoken with numerous nearby homeowners who opposed the plans. He said Madison County has always been considered a rural county, but approval of developments such as this one could hurt the rural identity of the county and put a strain on the local government.
“I’m for progress but this puts more burden on the taxpayers,” he said.
Larry Sorrells said he has lived on McCannon Morris Road for 58 years.
“This is a community that’s already established,” he said. “I hope you will think about the people who have lived there all their lives.”
Commissioner Jim Escoe said the property’s A-1 zoning meant whoever owns it could put chicken houses on the land without having to go before the commissioners for a rezoning.
“The alternative may be worse,” he said.
Commissioner John Pethel agreed, noting that chicken houses can have numerous dead birds that must be buried and could affect well water. He said if he lived nearby, he’d rather have houses on the property than chicken houses.
Commissioner Theresa Bettis said she believes that growth is coming to the county.
“Our reputation is becoming one where people want to come to Madison County,” she said. “And this is within the land use plan.”
The board also approved a request by Johnnie Duncan to rezone a two-acre portion of 24 acres from A-1 to R-R with an existing home site on Hwy. 98 west.
LOOP ROAD REQUEST
In another matter, the board rejected a request by a landowner represented by attorney Pat Graham to abandon Loop Road and make Loop Road Extension public. Both are off of Hwy. 98. The extension is at a perpendicular angle to the highway, while Loop Road is at a 30-degree angle, which engineer Phil Munro said is an angle considered unsafe by the Georgia Department of Transportation. Twelve chicken houses are being planned on the property, and the abandonment of the Loop Road would allow the property owner to place one more chicken house on the land. Commissioner Theresa Bettis made a motion to leave the roads as they are. And the board voted 3-2 not to make any changes, with Tripp Strickland and John Pethel voting against the recommendation by Bettis.
SMITH NAMED FULL-TIME EMS DIRECTOR
Bobby Smith, who has served as interim EMS director since Jason Lewis took another job 2016, no longer has the “interim” tag. He is the new full-time time director. New commission chairman John Scarborough confirmed Tuesday that he offered the job to Smith and he accepted.
OTHER BUSINESS
County commissioners also voted 5-0 to grant a beer and wine license to Kwik Check on Hwy. 29. The board had denied the application late in December with questions about whether the store’s owner was actual the person on the paperwork. Attorney Victor Johnson said there’s no evidence supporting any contention that the store is actually owned by someone other than the store operator. The board agreed to grant the license and the store owner agreed to allow the county attorney to review a folder of his business papers.
The board appointed Josh Chandler to the county industrial authority. The group approved the allotment of Title Ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) funds of $25,000 for 2017 to the county industrial authority.
