Southeast Toyota in Commerce got a green light this week to move its cars across the street.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a series of rezonings and a map amendment Monday night that opened the way for Toyota to build $30 million in new facilities across Hwy. 334 from its current location just south of Commerce.
When completed, the new plant will have the largest automotive rail facility in North America with the capacity to handle 90 rail cars and to process over 200,000 cars per year.
Southeast Toyota will get its water and sewer services from the City of Commerce for its new facilities. Those close to the project said that several Commerce officials have also lobbied Toyota to annex into the city from the county, a move that would have ramifications on tax revenues to both the county and city school systems. However, there was no indication during the rezoning process that the firm plans to make an annexation move into the city.
See the full story in the Jan. 18 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Toyota expansion gets greenlight
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry