Renovation plans for Jefferson’s Memorial Stadium are starting to come together.
Superintendent John Jackson updated the Jefferson Board of Education on the project at its Jan. 12 meeting. The board’s facilities committee recently held a lengthy meeting with contractors and coaches to discuss details.
The timing of the renovations may keep the district from hosting a state track meet this year. Jefferson has traditionally hosted the Georgia Olympics. The Georgia High School Association recently decided to split the event between three locations throughout the state.
Even though Jefferson would only be hosting 1/3 of the games, the renovations may push this year’s contest to another location.
The district needs to make a decision soon, said Jackson, stressing that he wants to give GHSA ample time to find an alternative if needed.
See the full story in the January 18 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Jefferson stadium plans taking shape
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry