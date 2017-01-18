A shooting suspect who led local authorities on a manhunt last week in Talmo has been arrested.
Randy Gene Holt, the suspect of a shooting in Hall County, was booked into the Hall County Jail last week for second degree damage to property, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer, two counts of misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer and probation violation. A hold was reportedly placed for three felony warrants out of Jackson County.
Additional details of the Jan. 8 manhunt in Talmo were recently released.
A lookout was placed on a red Kia Optima believed to be connected to the shooting. Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle, which was driving 80 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone on Hwy. 129. The driver, later confirmed as Holt, was wearing a red hat.
Officers turned on the patrol car’s blue lights and the vehicle locked it brakes almost striking another vehicle before driving to the Pendergrass Flea Market. The vehicle eventually left the parking lot and drove over 90 mph to Talmo.
Holt went around a curve on Main Street and locked the vehicle’s brakes, which made a cloud of smoke and kept officers from seeing if the vehicle turned or which way it went.
The officer lost contact with the vehicle, but later found a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee that was registered to the same owner as the Kia. The driver said her sister (Holt’s fiancée) had instructed her to get the keys out of the Kia. She said she didn’t know where Holt was, but thought the Kia was on Main Street.
Officers found the vehicle parked at a residence. The back door was open at the house and a red hat and plastic bag were sitting by the Kia. Inside the bag, officers found marijuana and pills. Holt apparently broke into the residence and stole a gun.
See the full story in the Jan. 18 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Holt caught in Hall County after manhunt
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry