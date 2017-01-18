Alto police chief fired Saturday

Alto police chief Tim Vaughan was fired on Saturday, January 14.
Alto Mayor Audrey Turner said, when contacted by phone on Jan. 18, “He was fired due to personnel policy that was not followed. That’s all I can say right now.”
Turner said the council was aware of the firing and the issue would be discussed at the next regular council meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Vaughan had been employed with the Town of Alto for approximately 10 years and for most of that time he has served as the police chief.
Josh Ivey is currently serving as interim police chief.
