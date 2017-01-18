WINDER - Henry H. Pennington, 93, passed away Monday, January 16, 2017.
He was a member of The Church at Winder. Mr. Pennington served his country in the United States Army during World War II in the Pacific Theatre. He was an entrepreneur and owned and operated the Winder Finance Company. Mr. Pennington was an avid golfer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry B. and Earko Hulsey Pennington; two sons, James Larry Pennington and Robert Wayne Pennington; and a grandson, Jadon Ryan Pennington.
Survivors include his loving wife of 71 years, Pat Shadburn Pennington, Winder; a son, Pastor Donnie Pennington (Nancy), Bethlehem; two daughters, Connie Walley (William), Winder, and Kim Miller, Winder; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The family will host a memorial service at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 22, at The Church at Winder with family and friends officiating. There will be a reception held afterwards.
Donations may be made to The Gideon’s at www.gideons.com.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Henry Pennington (01-16-17)
