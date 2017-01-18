Citizens call for commissioner to resign after ‘racist pig’ post

Citizens are calling for a Gwinnett County leader to resign after he called U.S. Rep. John Lewis a “racist pig” in a social media post.
Gwinnett County commissioner Tommy Hunter, who represents the eastern part of Gwinnett County including part of Braselton, made the “racist pig” comment in a public Facebook post this week. His post was made after Rep. Lewis told NBC News that he didn’t see President-elect Donald Trump as a “legitimate president.”
According to a screenshot posted by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Hunter’s post read:
“John Lewis is a racist pig. There ain’t one political pundit that didn’t say on November 9 that this would be Demonrats EXACT response to Trump winning. Like I heard Rush, I believe say, Demonrats DO NOT live in reality. They believe polls were right and THE REAL VOTES were wrong. What a bunch of idiots.”
TUESDAY MEETING
A crowd of citizens gathered at the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday afternoon to protest Hunter’s comments. Many held up signs reading “Hunter must go now.”
BOC chairman Charlotte Nash issued an apology letter to Rep. Lewis. Hunter also apologized for his comments at the beginning of the meeting.
“I see many of you here today are here in response to my personal Facebook comments that were shared in the media over the past 24 hours,” he said. “I understand emotions are high and many are upset about the post. I apologize for the choice of words I made about Congressman John Lewis. John Lewis is a leader of the civil rights movement. He is to be commended and emulated. That doesn’t mean I’ll always agree with him politically. I will not allow baseless accusations of racism against me or anyone to keep people from speaking up when something is wrong. I’ve learned a lot from this and will continue to work hard to serve all of District 3 and all of the people of Gwinnett County.”
Citizens responded by chanting, “resign, resign, resign…”
During a nearly 3-hour public comment period, citizens, elected officials and civic leaders took to the microphone to voice their disapproval of Hunter’s comments.
“This is not representative of District 3 where there are more than 100 different languages spoken,” said Jasper Watkins, who recently ran against Hunter for the District 3 seat. “I think there needs to be accountability on this right away.”
Some questioned Hunter’s ethics and asked for an apology. Others called Hunter’s comments racist and said there’s “no place in the community for people to speak like this.”
One speaker, Penny Poole, said comments like Hunter’s have begun being expressed more openly “with no fear of accountability.”
“Instead of covert, these actions have become overt with no fear of accountability or retribution because the people in power look like him and (he thinks) think like him,” said Poole. “Prove to Mr. Hunter that you do not think like him, that you are a progressive Gwinnett who has left segregation and Jim Crow, who value citizens. Prove to him that you are more concerned about humanity than hate.”
Poole, along with many other speakers, asked the BOC to request Hunter’s resignation.
