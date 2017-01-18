A split vote prevented the approval of the City of Hoschton’s $2.4 million budget last week.
The approval depends on a majority vote of the city council (three votes). Council member Tracy Jordan missed the meeting, while council member Scott Butler voted against the budget.
Butler cited lack of transparency over the city’s water debt for his “no” vote. Specifically, the city’s $1.7 million water budget doesn’t show the annual debt payment of $371,000.
“I think the citizens deserve to know they’re paying $30,000 a month in debt payments,” he said. “It would be more accurate.”
Mayor Theresa Kenerly said the payment falls under “capital projects,” and said the city is just trying “to do this the way it was taught.”
“We’re trying to do it the way it’s supposed to be done,” she said.
City clerk Wendy Wilson plans to include a separate sheet in the budget that outlines the debt payments.
Butler questioned how the city would make its debt payments if its savings account ran out and construction halted (causing tap fees to dry up). He stressed the need for better fiscal management.
See the full story in the Jan. 18 issue of The Braselton News.
Split vote delays Hoschton budget approval
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry