Woman accused of extortion over nude photos

A woman is facing accusations of theft by extortion over nude photos sent by a Braselton man.
The man told officers with the Braselton Police Department he’d been in contact with a white female on Facebook with the screen name “Loren Camilia.”
The woman reportedly told the man that if he showed her his privates, she’d show him hers.
“He states that he is a single guy and he figured she was a pretty woman, so why not?” the officer wrote in the incident report.
The woman allegedly recorded the video he sent to her and said he had violated a law and must pay her $5,000. If he didn’t pay, she threatened to post the video to Facebook and “tag” all of his family and friends.
He told the woman he didn’t have that kind of money. The woman responded by giving him a countdown before she posted the video.
Facebook law enforcement was notified.
