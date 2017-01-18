Ruby Pruitt (01-15-17)

COMMERCE - Ruby E. Pruitt, 90, passed away Sunday January 15, 2017, at the Northridge Health & Rehab.
Mrs. Pruitt was born December 11, 1926, in Gainesville, the daughter of the late Garnett and Zelda Baker Metcalf. She retired from Harmony Grove Mill and was of the Church of God denomination. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Hampton Pruitt; son, Jackie Marlow; daughters, Betty Sue Marlow, Dorothy Marlow, Margaret Mosley and Paulette Oatley; brothers, Jim and Larry Metcalf; and sisters, Ethel Green, Mary Ann Roberts and Rachel Maddox.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Ray and Jeanette Marlow, Kannapolis, N.C., Bobby and Carolyn Marlow, Enochville, N.C., Tony and Carol Marlow, Nicholson, Eddie and Wanda Marlow, Maysville; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Robert Yuhas, Danielsville; sister, Emma Ruth Ledbetter, Winder; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 17, at the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Phil Parks officiating. Burial was in Grey Hill Cemetery.
On line condolences may be made to www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
Arrangements were in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
