Gaudlock signs with Brenau

One of Jackson County’s most talented multi-sport athletes has selected where she’ll attend college and in which sport she’ll compete.
Destiny Gaudlock signed a track and field scholarship with Brenau last Wednesday (Jan. 11). She has participated in three sports during her prep career (track, basketball and softball).
But Gaudlock wasn’t always certain track and field would be her sport of choice in college.
“I did not (know) at first,” she said. “But coming into my junior year was when I really just fell in love with it, and I just knew I wanted to do that.”
Jackson County track and field coach Matt King said Gaudlock was vital to the team during her junior campaign.
“Basically, she did everything for us, plus,” he said. “Any event, ‘Yes, coach. No problem.’”
King described Gaudlock as a “fighter.”
“I’ve never seen anybody in all my years of doing this fight more … nothing stopped her and she carried us to one of our best finishes that we’ve ever had,” he said.
Jackson County girls’ basketball coach Julie McCutcheon called Gaudlock “the most amazing athlete I’ve ever coached” and praised Gaudlock’s character.
“I could never say enough good things about her,” McCutcheon said.
Gaudlock will likely compete in all three jumping events at Brenau. She finished fifth in the state in the long jump last year and also qualified for the state sectionals in the long jump and high jump. She may take part in the 4 x 100 relay as well at Brenau.
“I cannot wait to watch her develop as she goes through college,” King said. “She is going to a great spot with a great coach, and it is going to be amazing watching her keep growing and developing.”
There’s also the possibility that Gaudlock will be invited to play other sports at the Gainesville-based school.
“I haven’t really thought about it all that much,” Gaudlock said. “I just want to go focus on one sport now and my education and then see what happens.”
In addition to running track, Brenau’s proximity and academic reputation were among the selling points for Gaudlock when making her decision.
“It’s close to home but it’s also a good school to go to,” Gaudlock said.
