COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Jefferson’s Caleb Chandler commits to Louisville

Wednesday, January 18. 2017
Jefferson offensive lineman Caleb Chandler has committed to Louisville.

The Dragon senior made his announcement via Twitter over the weekend.

“I’m done,” Chandler wrote. “Shutting it down for good! Decided to commit to the University of Louisville!”

The four-star prospect chose the Cardinals over Oklahoma State and Florida among others.

Chandler has 32 offers from colleges.

Chandler initially committed to Iowa State over the summer, but backed off that pledge and opened back up his recruitment.

He is rated as the 35th best offensive tackle in the country and the No. 350 recruit in the nation by 247 Sports.

Chandler was an all-state selection by the AJC and a first-team all-region selection in 8-AAAA.
Old Website

