GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Dragons pick up non-region win over Apalachee

By Kyle Funderburk
Saturday night’s game between the Lady Dragons of Jefferson and the Wildcats of Apalachee was a tale of two halves.
In the first half, the game was tight with four lead changes and was tied twice. At halftime Jefferson (12-5, 3-0) led by the close score of 20-16. But in the second half, Apalachee could not keep up and Jefferson outscored them 26-13 on route to a 46-29 win.
The win and the 46 points came despite Jefferson shooting an abysmal 15-of-54 from the field. But the Lady Dragons made up for it by going 7-of-9 from the free throw line.
“We’ve had one other night this year where we’ve shot the ball as bad as we did tonight, that game didn’t end so well,” said head coach Jason Gibson. “We did a better job tonight about being smarter about what we were doing well. Shooting the three was not something that was working for us tonight until late.”
Apalachee (5-11, 0-2) led 9-8 after the first quarter. Abbie Franklin set the pace early for the Lady Dragons. Her fast break seconds into the game started the scoring. She later passed the ball on a fast break to McKenzie Tyner who was fouled. She made both shots to put Jefferson ahead 4-0 early.
Franklin and Akira Benton added two points each, but Apalachee ended the first quarter on a 7-2 run to get their first lead of the game. The lead wouldn’t last long however. Sommie Nixon opened the second quarter with two quick points, Hope Forrester added a free throw a few moments later.
The Wildcats re-tied the game with a runner by Cerey Bradford and Shania Thomas gave Apalachee a 14-11 lead with a three pointer. But the Dragons answered with a 16-2 run that ran from midway through the second quarter into the middle of the third quarter.
McKenzie Ulmer started the run with a 3-pointer. Franklin added the next four points by splitting free throws on one drive and making one free throw after a successful layup. A layup by Nixon gave Jefferson a 20-16 halftime lead.
Benton scored to start the second half after a steal by Franklin and Tyner added a three-pointer moments later. The last four points of the run came from Franklin after offensive rebounds. That gave Jefferson a 29-18 lead, their largest to that point.
The run was broken up with a free throw by Nakia Hooks and a 3-pointer by Thomas. Hooks added another shot to cut the lead back down to 29-24. Franklin and Hope Forrester scored four points, and Thomas got a free throw to set the score at 33-25 going into the fourth quarter where Jefferson began to pull away.
Julia Kobe scored nine points on three shots early in the fourth quarter and Apalachee could not keep up. All of their fourth quarter points came from the foul line where they made 4-of-7 free throws. Jefferson added four more points in the closing minutes to win 46-29.
“We’d got the lead to like 12 and they would battle back and it was hanging there around from nine, 10, nine to 11 and then she [Julia Kobe] hit the three-threes to push us on up to a comfortable cushion,” said Gibson.
Franklin led all scorers with 14 points, Kobe was second for Jefferson with the nine points she scored in the fourth quarter. Thomas led Apalachee with 11 points.
•JEFFERSON 52, ST. PIUS X 44 (FRIDAY, JAN. 13): The Lady Dragons overcame a cold-shooting start to earn a region road win over St. Pius X on Friday.
Jefferson trailed 16-12 after a quarter and were knotted at 21 at the half before separating themselves in the second half.
The Lady Dragons built double digit leads in both the third and fourth quarters before St. Pius cut the lead to seven late. But Jefferson secured the win at the free-throw line.
Abbie Franklin led Jefferson with 18 points. Franklin is coming off an ankle injury back in December after missing most of last season with a knee injury.
“She looked more like the Abbie we’re used to seeing,” Gibson said.
Jazmin Allen added 13 points.
