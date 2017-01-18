BOYS' BASKETBALL: Apalachee pulls away from Jefferson in second half

By Kyle Funderburk
Jefferson’s game against Apalachee Saturday night began close and competitive but the Dragons couldn’t hang with the Wildcats in the second half.
Jefferson (4-13, 1-2) led 12-11 after the first quarter and only trailed 23-20 going into halftime. But Apalachee poured on 35 points in the second half to Jefferson’s 20 to defeat the Dragons 58-40.
“I thought we played really well in the first quarter, I thought the second quarter offensively we missed a lot of opportunities. There were three wide open layups that we missed, missed a few free throws and it still was only a three-point game at halftime,” said head coach Bolling Dubose.
The Dragons jumped out to an 8-0 lead early before Brandon Bannis hit a three for Apalachee. Kasen Rainey added a three of his own, but Bannis answered with another three. A 3-pointer by Ryan Miller and another two points from Derek Miller allowed Apalachee (8-9, 1-1) to cut the lead to 12-11.
The early moments of the second quarter were just as tight as the first quarter, but Apalachee managed to go on an 8-2 run to build a 23-18 lead. A pair of free throws by Jasper Gibson cut the lead to 23-20 at the break.
As the first half came to a close, Dubose disagreed with no-call on what he thought was a travel that would have given Jefferson the ball with only a few seconds left until halftime. The referee gave Dubose a technical foul so Bannis opened the second half at the foul line to shoot two shots.
“I felt pretty good at halftime, we were playing pretty good on defense, we just missed some easy shots on offense,” Dubose said.
“All I talked about at halftime was how we need to come out strong in the third quarter because if we take control of the third quarter then it’s any body’s ball game, if we let them come out and score six or eight points then you’re double digits behind and it’s tough to come back.”
Unfortunately for Jefferson, that’s exactly what happened. Bannis split the free throws and on the ensuing possession, Ethan Morris made a 3-pointer. That sparked an 18-2 run for the Wildcats that allowed them to stretch their lead to 41-22.
However, Jefferson was not finished fighting. The Dragons managed to get the score down to 45-40 with a 16-6 run through the middle of the fourth quarter. But Apalachee did not let the Dragons get any closer and they concluded the night with a 13-0 run of their own to put Jefferson down 58-40.
“All the sudden that three-point lead turned into 13 or 14 and like I said, now we’re playing catch-up the rest of the way, as good as they shoot the ball, it’s tough to come back from that,” Dubose said.
Only four Dragons managed to score against Apalachee, Jasper Gibson led the Dragons with 19 points and Bryce Hankinson had 12. But only two other players combined for the remaining nine points.
Apalachee on the other hand got points from six players including 10 off the bench. Miller had 18 points and Bannis had 15. Morris, Omer Ahmed and AJ Millbrooks each had seven points.
Besides the high score, the game featured a ton of fouls, 40 to be exact with 25 coming in the first half that put both teams at the line often throughout the game. Jefferson went 15-of-21 from the line while Apalachee was 14-of-22.
Jefferson was coming off a 62-35 region loss to St. Pius the night before. The Dragons trailed 31-12 at the half en route to their third region defeat.
