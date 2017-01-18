SWIMMING: Jefferson teams place in top five at Calhoun meet

The Jefferson girls swimming team took third place in a weekend meet at Calhoun while the boys took fifth. The teams combined for a fourth-place showing in the overall standings.
Twenty teams took part in the event with Calhoun taking first overall.
“I can’t express how proud I am of our swimmers,” coach Tess Nunnally said. “They competed against very tough competition. They believed in themselves and gave these teams a run for their money. I was most impressed with our swimmers’ character and attitude along with their team spirit. I am blessed to be able to coach such a fine group of athletes.”
The girls’ 200-yard medley relay team (McKenzie Klinck, Haley Bartoletta, Sara McMullan and Rayna Torres) set a new school record (1:57.67) while C.J. Guzman (200-yard individual medley, 2:11.09), Sara McMullen (100-yard butterfly, 1:04.53), the boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay (Cole Holebrook, Zeke Williamson, Max Higgins and C.J. Guzman; 1:39.28) earned state qualifying times.
Those who have already qualified for state, but lowered their times were the girls’ 200-yard medley relay team (with their school-record time), the girls 400-yard freestyle relay team (Klinck, Ryleigh Tooke, Marie Moore and Torres, 4:02.66) and McKenzie Klinck (100-yard butterfly, 58.68; 100-yard backstroke, 1:00.53).
