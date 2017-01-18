GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Panthers use big run to put away East Jackson

A close game turned into a rout after Jackson County flexed its muscle in the final quarter.
The Lady Panthers (10-5) beat visiting East Jackson 58-34 on Friday after outscoring the Lady Eagles 18-1 over the last six and a half minutes.
“Definitely, the finish was the important part,” Jackson County coach Julie McCutcheon said.
Destiny Gaudlock led Jackson County with 14 points, and Brianna Love added 13.
McCutcheon praised the play the team’s freshmen had in helping to finish off East Jackson.
“The interesting part of it was when we finished — when we were in the heat of it — we had either two or three freshmen on the floor when we made that run to close it out,” she said.
Jackson County led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter before East Jackson got back into the game with an 11-2 run.
Grooms, who led the Lady Eagles (10-8) with 22 points, trimmed the Lady Panthers’ lead to 40-33 with a free throw with 7:01 left in the contest, but Jackson County didn’t surrender another point for the next 5:36.
“We just didn’t have the gas in the tank to kind of finish off the run to get completely back in it,” East Jackson coach Matt Gibbs said.
Jackson County’s Brianna Love and Montgomery Garland hit back-to-back 3-pointers to help stretch the Lady Panthers lead out to 48-33 midway through the fourth quarter. Carson Anderson converted a 3-point play at the 3:38 mark to push the lead out to 18. Gaudlock later ran to lead out to 54-33 with a steal and layup.
“That’s a lot of things that we’ve emphasized — closing it up and driving the nail in the coffin because we just haven’t ever been able to do that before,” McCutcheon said. “That’s something we’re having to work on this year because we’ve never been in this position that we’ve been in — to be able to have the lead and close it out.”
With the win Jackson County continues its unbeaten streak in this rivalry under McCutcheon.
“It’s just always close — a lot closer than I would like it to be,” she said. “It just shows that we share a county and the pride battle … it’s always a good game. It feels good to win because you never know the outcome because of the emotions that are involved in it (the rivalry).”
Gibbs gave Jackson County credit for how it played down the stretch, calling the Lady Panthers a battle-tested group.
“They took a punch and then responded and punched right back,” he said.
While Gibbs was proud his team cut the lead to single digits in the fourth quarter, he said it will have to “find that extra gear” in future situations when a game is close late.
“That’s something we’re working on as we get into the region schedule,” Gibbs said.
Jackson County, which opened the week with a road trip to defending state champion Morgan County on Tuesday (Jan. 17), will host Monroe Area (Friday, Jan. 20) and Prince Avenue (Saturday, Jan. 21) this weekend.
East Jackson, which squared off with Franklin County on Tuesday (Jan. 17), will host Hart County on Friday (Jan. 20).
