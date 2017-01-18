BOYS' BASKETBALL: Jackson Co. boys earn rivalry win over East Jackson

The players on both sides of the Jackson County-East Jackson rivalry have largely changed since last year, but the intensity has not.
The Jackson County boys’ basketball team graduated most of its players from last year, while East Jackson saw multiple standouts transfer out of the program. But the teams engaged in a back-and-forth ball game on Friday that remained close until the Panthers pulled away in the final minutes for a 75-65 home win.
“It’s just fun,” Jackson County coach Chuck Butler said. “I think that’s the biggest thing, and that’s what I told the guys. These rivalry games, they’re intense and all and sometimes emotions boil over, but just try to keep it in perspective and just have fun with it.”
The Panther victory followed a lively trio of games a year ago between these neighboring programs. Jackson County has now won three of the last four in this series.
Christian Smith led the Panthers with 25 points on Friday, including four 3-pointers – some of which came from NBA range.
Butler said Smith generally has a green light from beyond the arc.
“He really does,” the coach said. “We’ve told him that we trust him, and he shoots very consistently deep.”
Jackson County (3-12) hit 10 3-pointers in the first half and 12 for the game in earning its first region win. The Panthers’ 3-point shooting exploits in the first half kept them afloat, as they trailed 41-39 at the half.
East Jackson (1-16) expanded the lead to 54-48 after three quarters, but Jackson County went ahead 57-56 at the 5:40 mark in the fourth quarter after a lay-in from Hunter Cantrell. Iaises Risher followed with a 3-pointer. It was all part of a 14-2 run that put the Panthers back in control of the game.
“We’ve kind of preached to the guys that if we were going to play this style that we were really basing it on runs, and that we just had to trust that there would be a run that would come along that would give us a spurt of six, eight, maybe 10 points, ” Butler said.
Butler also used much of his bench and mass substituted in hopes of outlasting East Jackson. The Panthers outscored the Eagles 27-11 in the final quarter.
“That was the strategy that we were banking on, that we could just go use our depth and just wear them down,” he said.
Kobe Haley finished with 18 points to lead East Jackson (1-15), which jumped out to a 7-0 lead early. East Jackson, which fell behind 21-19 after a quarter, regained the lead at 33-32 with a basket from Miles Addington with 3:18 left in the first half. The Eagles stayed out in front until the Panthers made their fourth-quarter run.
Jace Bonds added 17 points for East Jackson, which fell to 0-3 in region play.
The Eagles — who lost to Woodward Academy on Monday (Jan. 16) 66-37 and were slated to play Franklin County on Tuesday (Jan. 17), — will host Hart County on Friday (Jan. 20).
Jackson County, which was set to face defending state champion Morgan County on Tuesday (Jan. 17), will host Monroe Area (Friday, Jan. 20) and Prince Avenue (Saturday, Jan. 21) this weekend.
