After a 25-day break from the region schedule, the Jefferson girls’ basketball team returned to 8-AAAA play with one of its most complete performances of the season.
The Lady Dragons beat Oconee County 57-26 on the road Jan. 10 in their first region game since Dec. 16.
“I was really proud of our kids and the way that they played,” coach Jason Gibson said. “It was probably one of the first games all year where I felt like we had the intensity that we wanted for four quarters.”
Jazmin Allen led Jefferson with 11 points and seven boards, followed by Abbie Franklin (eight points, five rebounds, two assists) and Julia Kobe (eight points and two steals). Nia Johnson finished with five rebounds, and Hope Forrester had six points, four rebounds and a block.
Jefferson substituted five at a time during the first three quarters, and Gibson praised the energy.
“The girls really played hard and responded well,” Gibson said.
The game was tight game midway through the first quarter, but Jefferson’s tempo level quickly took over.
“I thought they struggled with our pressure a little bit,” Gibson said. “We just forced them to play at speed that they weren’t comfortable playing at.”
The Lady Dragons led 20-9 heading into the second quarter and 34-12 at the half. The lead swelled to 52-15 after three quarters.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Dragons dominate Oconee Co. in region win
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry