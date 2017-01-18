BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons come up just short against Oconee Co.

Despite turning out a solid defensive effort, a cold night offensively cost Jefferson the chance to pull off a region road win.
The Dragons fell at Oconee County 37-34 last Tuesday (Jan. 10) as Jefferson returned to 8-AAAA play last week.
“I thought we played really hard,” coach Bolling DuBose said. “We just didn’t shoot the ball well.”
Freshman Jacob Radaker scored 14 points, and Kasen Rainey added 12.
The Dragons’ shooting struggles included their performance at the free throw line. Jefferson shot just 3-of-9 from the charity stripe, while Oconee County converted 7-of-10 attempts.
“That was the difference in the ball game as far as points is concerned,” DuBose said.
Jefferson, which struggled on the offensive boards for the first two quarters, trailed 19-11 at the half, but played well defensively according to DuBose.
The Dragons then held Oconee County to just 18 points in the second half.
“I thought defensively, the whole ball game, we did a good job,” DuBose said. “I have no complaints about that.”
The Dragons trailed by as many as 12 points in the third quarter before trimming that lead to one point in the closing seconds of the game. Down 35-34, Jefferson deflected an inbounds pass but couldn’t come up with the loose ball. Oconee County was awarded a jump ball. The Dragons were forced to foul, and the Warriors sank two free throws.
“I was proud of the comeback,” DuBose said. “I was proud that they worked so hard, but offensively, it was just a really poor night.”
