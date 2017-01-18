GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Leopards suffer 2 region losses to Rabun Co., Putnam Co.

The Banks County girls’ basketball team saw itself play one of the best games it had all season last week in a region overtime loss to Rabun County.
The team followed the 63-62 defeat with a 41-39 loss at Putnam County. It was the second time this season the team has recorded back-to-back losses. But the Lady Leopards rebounded in their third game in five days by dominating Oglethorpe County, 74-22.
The Lady Leopards (11-6, 3-2 Region 8-AA) travel to Monticello and Social Circle this Friday and Saturday, respectively, for two more region games.
Against Rabun, the Lady Leopards were in firm command headed into the fourth quarter, holding a 49-39 lead, but a 19-point fourth quarter from Rabun pushed the game to overtime.
Head coach Steven Shedd said momentum is a “crazy thing,” because when you have it, nothing can go wrong, but when you don’t have it, nothing you do can get the momentum back.
Foul trouble by the Lady Leopards helped contribute to the momentum stopping, Shedd said.
“It was just something that we, unfortunately, couldn’t hang on to it at the very end,” Shedd said. “We had several, several opportunities to win it, and they had several opportunities to win it.
“It seemed like we both kept giving away opportunities.”
Missed free throws down the stretch also played a big factor, Shedd added.
Shedd called the loss to Putnam “very disappointing” and just one of those “bad games.”
“There’s just no other way to describe it,” he said. “We felt real good coming out of the Rabun County game and to come in and play like that was just very, very disappointing.
“From beginning to end, just didn’t feel like we played a good game. I can’t put my finger on what it was.”
Jaycie Bowen scored 13 points in the loss and Allison Smith dropped eight points.
Shedd said it was “nice” to see the team bounce back with a win over Oglethorpe the day after losing to Putnam.
“We were able to get a lot of people playing time,” he said. “We were able to hit from the inside, from the outside.
“To go from a game against Putnam, where it seemed like nothing was working, to a game against Oglethorpe, where it felt like everything seemed to be working, was good for the kids’ confidence and good for the team’s confidence. It was good to get back in the win column.”
Shedd emphasized the team’s goals are still in front of them, which includes finishing first or second in region.
“We’re still going to work hard and we still like where we’re at,” he said. “We’ve got some things we still have to work on.
“We can’t be so inconsistent. Seems like we started out the season a little bit inconsistent offensively, going down in ball games pretty early and having to fight our way back. Now, it seems like we’ve got to gain that defensive identity back. Seems like we’re doing enough offensively to win. We’ve got to pull it together defensively and still searching for those four quarters, that complete ball game that we seem to not have played yet.”
