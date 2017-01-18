BOYS' BASKETBALL: Leopards winning streak up to 10

If you ask Banks County boys’ head basketball coach, Mike Cleveland, how he felt after his team’s performances last week, he will tell you he’s “really, really happy” with the three wins, and he has good reason.
The Leopards’ (13-4, 5-0 Region 8-AA) dominance didn’t slow down as they picked up three more region wins including a two-point road win at Putnam County, 46-44, last Friday. The Leopards defeated Rabun County, 90-67, and Oglethorpe County, 81-43, at home.
The Leopards remain the only unbeaten team in Region 8-AA.
“It’s huge,” Cleveland said. “This region’s tough, especially when you go out on the road with some of the trips and so forth.
“To get three (region wins) in a week, that’s big.”
Elbert County is 4-1 in region play. Every other team has two or more losses.
“So, for us to be 5-0 puts us in a really good position moving forward,” Cleveland added.
Cleveland called the road win at Putnam a “really tough win.”
“We kept fighting, kept fighting,” Cleveland said. “We shot the ball terrible but got a two-point win, so very happy with that.”
The Leopards were 2 of 13 from three-point land against Putnam and finished 20 of 60 for the game. On Saturday against Oglethorpe, the Leopards went 33 of 73 and made nine 3-pointers. Gabe Martin made five of the nine 3-pointers.
Martin finished the game with a team-high 19 points. He also had four rebounds and three assists. Kahmal Wiley had 15 points and 16 rebounds. Dylan Orr had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Carl Cleveland had 10 points.
Cleveland, Orr and Wiley combined for 36 of the Leopards’ 46 points at Putnam. Orr had a team-high 14 points. Orr and Wiley finished with 11 points apiece.
Against Rabun County, Cleveland led the team with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Wiley had 17 points and 11 rebounds. Martin finished with 16 points. Dylan Nix had 11 points and Darius Bonds had 10 points.
“I think it’s different guys every night,” Cleveland said about the vast array of scoring. “It’s not like we’re just relying on Kahmal or one guy or two guys. We’ve got five or six guys.
“Out of those guys, it seems like three, four, five of them stepping up every night and putting up double figures, which from a coach’s standpoint that’s incredible. The Putnam County game, we took really good shots.”
Cleveland is also happy with how the defense is performing at this point in the season.
“I thought defensively, we played super to hold that team (Putnam) to 44 points,” he continued. “We just couldn’t put it in the hole for whatever reason.”
He added it may have been the team’s “better” defensive game all season as Putnam scored 105 points on Rabun County earlier this season.
Cleveland said the team was able to get the matchups his team wanted in its defensive set, and they made Putnam become jump shooters. Another key, rebounding.
“As athletic as they are, we knew we were going to have a big job of keeping them off the boards,” Cleveland explained. “Even though we’re bigger, they’re just so much quicker than us overall. But I thought we did a pretty good job with those things.”
The Leopards have two region road games this Friday and Saturday. The Leopards play at Monticello and Social Circle, respectively.
Cleveland said it “doesn’t get any easier.” The Leopards defeated Monticello 57-52 earlier this season. Monticello was ranked No. 2 in the state at that time.
The Leopards also defeated Social Circle 83-56 earlier this season. It was the first time the Leopards broke the 80-point mark in a game this season.
“I expect more of the same. I’ve seen them (Monticello) play a couple of times now and they kind of do what they do,” Cleveland said about Friday’s matchup. “Very athletic. They like to get up and down the floor.
“We kind of slowed it down on them. I think we’ll see more pressure, so they can try and speed the game up. I think fast is a lot better for them than slow. We’ve just got to be really strong with the basketball and do a good job of playing the game at our pace.”
Cleveland said pace is “key” for a lot of his team’s success.
“I think it also lets our size become a factor when we play like that,” Cleveland said.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Leopards winning streak up to 10
