GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Leopards suffer 2 region losses to Rabun Co., Putnam Co.

The Commerce Lady Tigers found themselves in a 20-plus point deficit nearing halftime last Friday at Tallulah Falls.
Foul trouble forced head coach Brad Puckett to play some players who play junior varsity basketball. The chaos didn’t rattle the young Lady Tigers as a better second half, including nearly cutting the deficit to single digits, made the game interesting, but ultimately the Lady Tigers lost (2-14, 1-5 Region 8-A) 51-39. However, the effort of diving after loose balls and playing pressure defense caught the eye of Puckett.
“The second half is probably the hardest basketball we have played all year long,” Puckett said. “It’s what we’ve been trying to get them do since we started talking about the way we wanted to play back on Oct. 31.”
Puckett said the team didn’t quit even in the last 45 seconds of the game, where they created a couple of turnovers and hit a few more shots.
Jeanette Smith led the Lady Tigers with 11 points. Shatoya Johnson had nine points and Marae Carruth scored eight points.
“That was our focal point,” he said. “When the game was over, I said, ‘Girls, this is what we’ve been trying to get you to play like.’ I said, ‘If you’ll give me four quarters, four complete quarters like you played the third and fourth quarters tonight, we’re going to make some noise in the region the last little part of the season here. And dare I say we’re going to win some games if you’ll play four quarters like you played the third and fourth quarters tonight.’”
Puckett hopes the effort is a “milestone” to show his team what “intensity” will do in a basketball game, as well as selling out for the team.
“I’m hoping they saw that,” Puckett said.
The Lady Tigers are without Autumn Mathis for the rest of season due to a hand injury.
Puckett said the girls stepping into Mathis’ role have done a “great” job of taking care of the basketball.
Commerce hosts Hebron Christian Academy on Friday and travels to Oconee County on Saturday.
