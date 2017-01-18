Basketball: Wildcat boys, girls drop games at Gainesville

Fresh off a pair of victories, including an exciting 69-68 region win against Lanier, the Apalachee boys basketball team came into Tuesday’s GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest at Gainesville with an upset on their mind.
But after hanging tough early, the Wildcats watched the second-ranked Red Elephants pull away for an easy 79-53 victory.
“We did some good things, but to beat a team of that caliber, you have to do a lot of great things,” Apalachee coach Kevin Morris said after the loss. “We needed to play focused to be able to win tonight and we just didn’t do that. Our mental approach we try to have just wasn’t there.”
The Wildcats (8-10, 1-2 region) trailed just 14-11 at the 1:29 mark in the first quarter, but a turning point came when their big man, 6-foot-6 junior Derek Miller went to the bench after picking up his second foul. The Red Elephants (17-1, 4-0) proceeded to go on an 11-1 run to close the period, aided by a pair of 3-pointers and a couple of Apalachee turnovers.
Brandon Bannis led the Wildcats with 12 points, 4 assists and 3 steals.
Miller added 8 points and grabbed 8 boards, along with 3 steals and a pair of blocks.
Deron Collier added 9 points while Rashad Eberhart chipped in with 7.
Sandwiched in between Tuesday’s loss and the home win over Lanier on Friday, the Wildcats avenged a loss from earlier this season against Jefferson, toppling the Dragons 58-40 Saturday night.
Jefferson jumped out to an 8-0 lead early before Bannis hit a three for Apalachee. Jefferson’s Kasen Rainey added a three of his own, but Bannis answered with another three.
A 3-pointer by Ryan Miller and another two points from Derek Miller allowed Apalachee to cut the lead to 12-11.
The early moments of the second quarter were just as tight as the first quarter, but Apalachee managed to go on an 8-2 run to build a 23-18 lead. A pair of free throws by Jasper Gibson cut the lead to 23-20 at the break.
Coming out of the half, Bannis split the free throws and on the ensuing possession, Ethan Morris made a 3-pointer.
That sparked an 18-2 run for the Wildcats that allowed them to stretch their lead to 41-22.
Derek Miller led the Wildcats with 18 points and Bannis had 15. Morris, Omer Ahmed and AJ Millbrooks each had 7.
Apalachee now turns its attention to Friday when it hosts crosstown and region rival Winder-Barrow.
The Wildcats have dominated the series in recent years, but this won’t be a walk in the park, Morris said.
“We have to stay focused on our matchups,” he said.
“There are going to be ups and downs in games like this and that’s something we have to deal with. The biggest thing about a rivalry game like this is not trying to do things you don’t need to do.
“Don’t try to make a play outside of what you can do. Just play within yourself, play together and smart.”
Girls lose pair
of region games
The Apalachee girls (5-12, 0-3) weren’t able to overcome a sluggish performance of their own Tuesday night, falling 53-31 to the Lady Elephants.
Nakia Hooks led the Lady Wildcats with 15 points while Shania Thomas had 7.
“It was not a very good effort,” Apalachee coach Gary Compton said. ”We came out really flat and just couldn’t get it together.”
The loss followed ones to Jefferson on Saturday, 46-29, and Lanier on Friday, 57-40.
“We played pretty well for most of both of those games, playing good defense and doing a good job of out-rebounding the opponent,” Compton said. “It’s very disheartening as a coach that we didn’t come out tonight with the same intensity.”
And it won’t get any easier Friday against Winder-Barrow, the region leader.
“It never is easy against them,” Compton said.
—
Mainstreet Newspapers correspondent Kyle Funderburk contributed to this story.
