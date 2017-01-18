Cathcart tapped as next Jefferson football coach

New coach’s résumé includes state title
Jefferson High School managed to land a proven winner as a head coach and maintain continuity all with one move.
The Jefferson Board of Education approved the promotion of offensive coordinator Gene Cathcart to head football coach on Thursday. Cathcart’s résumé includes 12 years in the head coaching ranks, over 100 wins and a state title.
“I’m extremely excited,” Cathcart said. “(Jefferson is) a very special place made up of outstanding people. I’ve really thoroughly enjoyed my time here.”
The move came eight days after former coach Ben Hall resigned to accept the head coaching position at Flowery Branch.
Jefferson superintendent John Jackson pointed to Cathcart’s track record and the staff already in place and said going with Cathcart just made sense.
“Why go outside when you have someone standing there on staff that strong?” Jackson said.
Jackson said the school received “a lot” of applications but said moving Cathcart into the head-coaching position was always “in the back of our mind.”
“At the end of day, that just was without a doubt in our minds the right decision,” he said.
The superintendent, who said one other coach on staff interviewed for the job, was pleased the vacancy was filled so quickly.
“It was refreshing to be able to wrap one up in that amount of time,” said Jackson, who has been involved in five football coaching hires at Jefferson.
But he added, “we did take our time based on the circumstances we were working with.”
With Cathcart’s promotion, Jefferson has again looked to its on-staff offensive coordinator to lead the program. Hall served that role for the Dragons before taking over has head coach in 2013.
While Hall was a first-time head coach, Cathcart brings over a decade of experience to the position.
Cathcart, who has a 107-42 record, coached at Habersham Central (2003-2008), Greenwood (S.C.) High School (2009-2013) and Seneca S.C. High School (2014). He guided Greenwood to three straight state title games, winning a state championship in 2012 with a 15-0 season.
At Habersham Central, Cathcart led the Raiders to state quarterfinals appearances in 2006 and 2007.
Cathcart has been an assistant with Jefferson the past two seasons, during which the Dragons have gone 22-3.
He came to the Dragons in 2015, having known Hall through the college coaching ranks. Hall was an assistant at Furman when Cathcart coached at Presbyterian.
“Our staffs did a lot together and we got to be close friends,” Cathcart said. “We developed a good relationship and he had an opportunity and I’m very thankful that he brought me here.”
The move allowed Cathcart to be closer to his children, who attended Habersham Central.
Cathcart believes having already been with the program for two seasons will help the transition process. He notes that a strong staff is already in place.
“Anything you can kind of minimize the effects of that change, that’s nothing but a positive,” Cathcart said. “We’ve got special kids here, but we’ve been blessed with a tremendous staff of coaches. It’s one of the best staffs I’ve ever been a part of.”
Cathcart points to the continuity on the staff that dates back to when Bill Navas served as head coach.
“It’s certainly one of the hallmarks that’s made this a special place,” Cathcart said. “We’re hoping to continue that as we write our chapters.”
Over the years, Cathcart has handled his own play calling as a head coach. Cathcart said he’ll wait and see “how the staff shakes out” regarding the possibility of bringing on an offensive coordinator.
He added that the offensive game plan will be a staff effort “and I’ll certainly be heavily involved in our offense.”
Cathcart will also hold the title of director of football operations in his new job. He explained that the role is becoming more common in the Georgia high school football ranks. In that capacity, he’ll work with athletic director Tim Corbett to maintain the football program’s budget. Cathcart also will be in charge of the middle school and junior varsity programs and serve as the point of contact with the recreation department programs, according to Jackson.
“Continuity can be very important in any sport as kids break into learning the game, and as much familiarity as there can be from year-to-year is a good thing,” Jackson said.
Cathcart met with his players on Friday after the news of his promotion broke the night before.
“Certainly, they’re going to miss coach Hall and the great job he’s done,” he said. “I think by our staff remaining intact, that the kids seem to handle it good and be optimistic and excited about it.”
Cathcart pointed out that Jefferson will graduate several quality players and must develop its younger players in the offseason. But he also points to the weapons that return, including running back Colby Wood, who ran for 1,642 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Having already been in Jefferson two for two years, Cathcart is excited about moving forward in his new role.
“It’s a community that’s certainly felt like home to me and I’m very proud to be a part of this school and very proud to be a part of this program and excited about the future,” he said.
Cathcart tapped as next Jefferson football coach
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry