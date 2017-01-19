Danielsville swears in new council members, mayor begins new term

Danielsville started the year off with two new council members and the beginning of a new term for Mayor Todd Higdon.
Libby Loftis took her place at the table, replacing former councilman Jamie Spurlin, who did not run for re-election. Joe Federico replaced former council and mayor pro tem Tim Stamps, who also did not seek re-election.
Michael Wideman was approved by the council to serve as mayor pro tem for 2017.
Daniel Turpin accepted the position of maintenance supervisor, replacing Josh Lester, who resigned, effective Jan. 1.
Turpin has worked for the maintenance department for the past 10 years. City councilman Michael Wideman commended Turpin and the maintenance crew for their hard work on water leaks and the myriad of other maintenance and improvement projects going on inside the city each day.
In other business, the council agreed to replace the roofs of both its rental properties. The properties, Dr. Robert Hooper’s dental office and Daughtery and Daughtery, located on Hwy. 98 East, are both in need of replacement due to water leaks, Higdon noted.
The roof replacement for Dr. Hooper’s office will cost $8,000 and the Daughtery and Daughtery roof will cost $7,200.
City clerk Susan Payne said the money will come from the rental fund, which is generated by the rental payments made to the city each month – not from taxpayer funds.
The council set their qualifying dates and fees for the 2017 council positions currently held by Wideman and Jon Hendrix, that expire Dec. 31. Each council seat fee is $75 and the dates to qualify will be Aug. 21 – 26 (Monday – Friday), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Madison County IDA for their maintenance supervisor Steve Shaw to fill in as the Class I state operator to monitor the water system and do the required testing in the city until Turpin can get his own Class I license. Another city employee is also working toward their water license as well, Mayor Higdon noted. The city will pay the IDA for Shaw’s services on a month to month basis.
The council also agreed to hire Georgia Environmental Management Services to monitor and do testing on the sewer system on a temporary basis.
The council voted unanimously to approve an intergovernmental agreement with county magistrate court Judge David Patton to conduct bond hearings for the city at a cost of $35 per hearing. Police chief Brenan Baird said the service should only be required five to ten times per year on average. He said this was more cost effective than having the city’s judge come to the city each time there is a hearing.
The council approved the following 2017 appointments: Rushton and Co. (city auditors), Robert Sneed (city judge), Bubba Samuels (city attorney), Susan Payne (city clerk), Brenan Baird (police chief), Daniel Turpin (public works supervisor), Moore Vault (grave digger), Susan Payne (election superintendent) and Michael Wideman (mayor pro tem).
Mayor Higdon told the council he wanted to thank the citizens for their help and cooperation with all that has been accomplished in the city over the last 4.5 years and ask for their continued cooperation as he begins a new term of service. He extended his thanks also to former longtime council members Spurlin and Stamps for their service.
He said the office staff, police department and the maintenance staff had done an outstanding job financially and in every other way for the city and had greatly improved things over the last few years, but reminded the council that there is still work to do.
“We have made drastic changes in our infrastructure, our ordinances and in the way we do business in the city and we hope to see much more in the next three years,” Higdon said, emphasizing that they will be concentrating more than ever on infrastructure.
He said plans for the roundabout at the current red light continue to be on schedule and that construction should begin in June. He pointed out that while the construction period will be hectic it will yield a lot of good benefits to the city, not only in road configuration, but with LED lighting, sidewalk extensions and also underground with new water mains to replace the old ones. He said they are also working on plans to help with traffic issues on Madison Street at the schools, sports complex and board of education offices.
“Financially we are in pretty good shape and should be able to move forward with rebuilding the city’s infrastructure,” he said. “The next three years should be just as busy, or busier, than we have been and I want to say thanks to everyone that made it happen.”
