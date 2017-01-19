Three die, two injured in early morning crash

BanksNewsTODAY
Thursday, January 19. 2017
Three people died and two were injured in an early morning wreck on I-85 during a vehicle pursuit.

“Banks County deputies were involved in a very short pursuit on I-85 Southbound which ended with the vehicle leaving the roadway at exit 147,” Banks County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Carissa McFadden states. “There were five individual in the vehicle, three of which died on the scene and two were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.”

Further details will be released by Georgia State Patrol, who is handling the crash investigation, McFadden added.
