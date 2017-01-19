Three dead, two injured in early morning pursuit, wreck

Three people died and two were injured in an early morning wreck. The crash happened on I-85 during a vehicle pursuit which ended in Jackson County.
Banks County Sheriff's Office deputies were involved in a "very short pursuit" on I-85 Southbound, said BCSO spokesman Carissa McFadden. The pursued vehicle left the roadway at exit 147.
“There were five individuals in the vehicle, three of which died on the scene and two were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center," said McFadden.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.
