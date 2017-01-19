Three people died and two were injured in an early morning wreck in Jackson County. The crash happened on I-85 during a vehicle pursuit which ended at exit 147 ramp.
Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop after seeing a silver Chrysler speeding and driving aggressively on I-85 south. The driver fled into Jackson County, driving over 90 miles-per-hour, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
The driver attempted to exit the interstate at the Maysville/Commerce exit, but was driving too fast for the curve. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a sign and tree.
Five people were in the vehicle. Three died and two were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
The driver, Rebecca Toneya Mack, 21, of Greenville, S.C., died in the crash, along with Clifton Gordon, 23, also from Greenville, S.C., and Jamarkeiz Jenkins, 29, Mauldin, S.C.
Zaire Lamond Hewins, 22, and Chrishanique Yeargin, 22, both of Greenville, S.C., were transported to NGMC Gainesville.
According to GSP Athens Post Commander Tim Meyer, it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.
“That is still being investigated,” said Meyer.
In a social media post, the BCSO said drugs and alcohol were found on the scene.
Mack may have had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for shoplifting in Lilburn, according to the GSP.
UPDATED: Three die, two injured in early morning crash
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry