Earlean Ponder (01-17-17)

Earlean Edith Ponder, 88, died Tuesday January 17, 2017.
Mrs. Ponder was the daughter of the late Walter and Cleo Higgins Edwards.
Survivors include her husband, Glenn Ponder; son, Victor Glenn Ponder; daughter, Renatta L. (Dr. Michael D. Rasmussen) Rasmussen; sister, Gloria Ann Hunt; and grandchildren, Torie, Bradley, Hailey, Andrew, and Benjamin.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 21, at 11 a.m. at Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Gordon Thornton and Dr. Michael D. Rasmussen will officiate. The family will receive friends Friday, January 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
