Tony Conner (01-17-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, January 19. 2017
Tony Maurice Conner, 58, died Tuesday January 17, 2017.

Mr. Conner was the son of the late Marvin Everett Conner. Mr. Conner was self- employed and was a member of Midway UMC. He was a Navy Veteran and was retired from the reserves.

Survivors include his wife; Barbara Kalinka Conner; mother, Clara Cole Conner; son; Tony (Amanda) Conner; sisters; Vicki (Clarance) Hill, Kathy (Kevin) Audette, Mary Wilson; grandchildren, Jacob and Kasen Conner; brothers and sisters-in-law, Brenda (Jeff) Bryan, Jackie (Charles) Petty, and Robrt L. Kalinda.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 20, at 2 p.m. at Midway UMC. Burial will be at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Kaylen Short will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm. Thursday, January 19, at the funeral home.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.