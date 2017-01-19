Tony Conner (01-17-17)

Tony Maurice Conner, 58, died Tuesday January 17, 2017.
Mr. Conner was the son of the late Marvin Everett Conner. Mr. Conner was self- employed and was a member of Midway UMC. He was a Navy Veteran and was retired from the reserves.
Survivors include his wife; Barbara Kalinka Conner; mother, Clara Cole Conner; son; Tony (Amanda) Conner; sisters; Vicki (Clarance) Hill, Kathy (Kevin) Audette, Mary Wilson; grandchildren, Jacob and Kasen Conner; brothers and sisters-in-law, Brenda (Jeff) Bryan, Jackie (Charles) Petty, and Robrt L. Kalinda.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 20, at 2 p.m. at Midway UMC. Burial will be at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Kaylen Short will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm. Thursday, January 19, at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
