Mozelle Carlan (01-18-17)

BALDWIN - Mozelle Nunnally Carlan, 94, of the Hollingsworth Community, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
Mrs. Carlan was born on October 27, 1922, in Banks County, the daughter of the late John and Annie Duckett Nunnally. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Seaborn Carlan; sister, Lucille Wilkinson; and nephew, Clifton Caudell. Mozelle was a graduate of Baldwin High School and the Artistic Beauty College. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Cornelia, 3 L Volunteer Sunday School Class, and the Benfield Group WMU. She also served as a Sunday Greeter at the church. Mrs. Carlan was a member of the Habersham Chapter #480 Order of the Eastern Star and was past matron of her chapter. She was a retired hair dresser with 37 years of service.
Survivors include nieces, Lessie Caudell and Myrna Wilkinson, both of Baldwin, and Anelia Carlan Chambers, Commerce; great niece, Terri Caudell, Baldwin; and also other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin, with Dr. Eric Spivey and the Rev. J. Frank Sailers officiating. Interment will follow in Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 20, at the funeral home.
Flowers area accepted or donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Cornelia, Retire the Debt Fund, P.O. Box 96, Cornelia, Georgia 30531.
Those wishing to express online condolences may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
